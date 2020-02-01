Allen Myers remembers throwing a football around outside with his kids during halftime of San Francisco 49ers games.
“And even though they are all grown now, we still go out and do that,” Myers, 49, said. “Football brings our family together.”
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.
As they get together most Sundays to watch football, the Myers family will gather together to watch the game, but this year, watching will be a little more interesting.
“I’m a big, big Chiefs fan, and my dad has been a 49ers fan since he was a kid,” said Stephen Myers, 30, one of Allen’s sons. “It’ll be quite a game.”
The Chiefs were last in the Super Bowl 50 years ago when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, whereas the 49ers have won five Super Bowls, most recently beating the San Diego Chargers in 1995.
Stephen, who works as a service technician at Honda of Victoria, and Allen, who does contract work with different companies, said they are planning to watch the game with all of their family members in Victoria. Though they are rooting for the opposing teams, they said watching the game will be nothing but fun.
“There’s usually hooting and hollering, but we stay pretty civil,” Allen laughed. “It’s a good time.”
Stephen said he’s been a fan of the Chiefs since 2013. His favorite thing about sports, he said, is the stories about adversity and redemption. He’s been a fan of the Chiefs since Alex Smith, a former quarterback with the 49ers, was traded to the team.
“He just has one of those stories, and I wanted to follow his journey,” Stephen said. And with Patrick Mahomes, a current quarterback for the Chiefs, being from Texas, “they’re an easy team to love.”
Allen said he’s been a 49ers fan since the team first drafted Joe Montana.
“I fell in love with him,” he said. “He became my idol.”
It’s funny to note, Allen said, that Montana was later traded to the Chiefs. The football legend tweeted in January that he guaranteed his team would win.
During this NFL season, Allen said he joked to Stephen as playoffs got closer and closer that both of their teams would end up in the Super Bowl.
“Every Sunday he would look at me, smiling, and say ‘It’s going to be our teams,’” Stephen said. “We didn’t think it’d really happen. It’s pretty fun.”
The father and son are both expecting the Super Bowl to be a high scoring game, which, they agreed, is better than a blowout.
No matter the outcome, the two said they’ll be happy.
“I grew up watching the 49ers as a kid and being a fan myself, thanks to my dad,” Stephen said. “Speaking for us both, we would both be happy for each other. Football is the glue that holds our family together.”
