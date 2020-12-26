Dogs can develop a wide variety of tumors, ranging from benign (non-cancerous) to malignant. Three of the most common benign tumors we see in veterinary medicine include sebaceous adenomas, Meibomian gland cysts or adenomas, and lipomas.
Sebaceous ademonas are a type of cutaneous wart. These warts are not viral and are not cancerous. They are formed on sebaceous glands that produce oil. These growths can overproduce oil and cause the gland to increase in size. When squeezed, a clear colored oil will extrude from the pores of the skin. Since oil is secreted from these growths, scabs can form. These growths can become itchy and cause increased scabbing and even infection. Typically these tumors are more of an eyesore and nothing to worry about. If they begin to grow really large or are in a bad location, then surgical removal may be necessary. Surgical removal may also be necessary if your dog will not leave it alone (constantly licking, scratching, or chewing it). Furthermore, removal may be necessary if the exact type of tumor is unknown. The tumor can be sent off to a pathologist to get a definitive diagnosis.
Meibomian gland adenomas or cysts are sebaceous cysts on or around the eyelid. Meibomian glands are tiny glands found on the eyelid margins of both the upper and lower eyelids of dogs and cats; however, these tumors are rare in cats. These cysts are benign; however, removal may be necessary if the growth gets large, rubs on the cornea, or causes discomfort to your pet.
Lipomas are astoundingly common benign tumors. Any breed and age of dog can develop lipomas; however, obese dogs seem to have a higher frequency of these types of tumors. They can occur anywhere on the body and typically occur under the skin. These tumors feel soft and squishy and move around under the skin. On rare occasions, these tumors can invade muscle and feel a little firmer. Your veterinarian will perform a fine needle aspirate by sticking a needle into the tumor and removing cells from the tumor. These cells are stained and then evaluated under a microscope. Most lipomas are left alone unless they are in a bad location and affect your dog’s quality of life. If the tumor is causing issues ambulating or decreasing the range of motion of a joint, then removal may be necessary. It is important to monitor these tumors for rapid changes in size or changes in your pet’s mobility.
If you have any concerns about a tumor or growth on your pet, it is best to have it evaluated by your veterinarian.
