Victoria is expected to start the week with thunderstorms.
There's an 80% chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms being mostly likely before 1 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The high is 84 degrees, and Victoria is also expected to see winds ranging from 8 to 13 mph.
The rain should clear up by Monday night. On Tuesday, meteorologists expect the day to be mostly clear and sunny, with a high of 82 degrees.
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Along with the thunderstorms, the National Weather Service has warned that there could be minor coastal flooding during the times of high tide.
"Maximum tide levels 2 to 2.5 feet mean sea level (or 1 to 1.5 feet inundation) are expected through early Tuesday morning," according to a flood advisory from the National Weather Service. "Water is expected to reach the dunes and beach access roads which will render driving from difficult to impossible."
