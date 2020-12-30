Scattered thunderstorms are expected over the Crossroads starting late Wednesday afternoon, and damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are possible.
It is likely that the severest storms will occur in isolated areas, and will not be widespread, said Alina Nieves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
"We have a strong cold front that's going to push across the area and we have an upper level disturbance, a system that's going to provide enough energy for those storms to become severe," Nieves said.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin after 5 p.m. today, and two to three inches of rain are expected in the Victoria area through Thursday.
There is a possibility of minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service, with water pooling quickly at underpasses, low-lying spots and poorly draining areas. This could increase the risk of hydroplaning on roadways.
In Victoria, winds of 13 to 21 miles per hour are forecast today, with gusts of up to 28 miles per hour.
Across the region, there is a possibility of winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour Wednesday and Thursday. Damaging winds of greater than 60 miles per hour are possible in areas with severe thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms could bring an inch of hail or greater, and "a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out," according to the National Weather Service.
Nieves said Crossroads residents should drive carefully and avoid areas where water is pooling, clear their yards of potential projectiles and stay tuned for future news updates.
"Just make sure you are aware of what the weather is doing tonight," Nieves said.
Stronger winds are expected over the water, and a gale watch is in effect. Waves of 7 to 11 feet, and occasionally up to 14 feet, are forecast offshore. Boating is a bad idea, Nieves said.
"Definitely stay out of the water," she said. "It's not going to be safe, especially for small boats."
A high of 77 is expected today with a low of 51 tonight.
Stay tuned for future weather updates from the Advocate.
