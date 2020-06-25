Showers and thunderstorms are likely in Victoria on Thursday, especially between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The chance of rain is 60%, and the day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees, according to the forecast.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night and Friday. On Friday, showers and thunderstorms are expected before 12 p.m. Meteorologists predict that the day will be cloudy with a high near 86.
