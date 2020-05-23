Thunderstorms, rainfall likely over Memorial Day weekend

Thunderstorms are possible in the Crossroads starting Saturday night and through Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say the storms are mostly likely across the Brush Country and inland Coastal Plains on Saturday, but by Sunday “scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible” throughout the region, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the NWS.
Sunday’s storms could include damaging winds of more than 60 mph and large hail.
On Memorial Day, the National Weather Service predicts that showers and thunderstorms are "likely" in Victoria, mostly before 1 p.m.
Through early next week, Victoria and surrounding counties are expected to get between four and six inches of rainfall, and some areas might get more than that. Experts say to be aware that low-lying areas might flood easily if the rainfall comes as expected.
