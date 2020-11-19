Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
This extends a prolonged dry stretch in Victoria, which has received just 0.52 inches of precipitation since the start of October, about six inches below average. Several counties in the area recently enacted burn bans due to the dry conditions.
There remains a high risk of rip currents today along the coast from Port O'Connor to Padre Island National Seashore, creating dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from the late afternoon through tonight for beaches south of Port Aransas.
A low of 59 degrees is forecast for Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.