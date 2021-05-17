The Summer Weekend Wind Down Dueling Pianos event, a fundraiser for the DeWitt Medical Foundation, will return from 7 to 11 p.m. July 30 at The Venue on Church Street.
Tickets and tables for the event are selling fast, according to a news release.
“Dueling Pianos is one event where attendees can come casual and have a relaxed, fun evening with friends. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets or their table early as they are selling quickly, and we will have limited seating this year,” said Nikki Lantz, DeWitt Medical Foundation coordinator.
“We have the following tables for Dueling Pianos still available — four $1,000 level tables, one $750 table and three $500 tables,” said Lantz. “Tables include seating for 10 and include drink tickets. Reserved tables of 10 start at $500 and general admission tickets are $25 each.”
The event features two pianos, each with a top-notch entertainer from the group Piano Punch out of Austin, who will play requested songs. The audience can offer tips to increase the likelihood that a song of choice will be played. The dueling duo covers all music genres, including Top 40, country, classic rock, and hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. A food court, as well as a cash bar, also will be available to attendees.
“There is nothing like this event in our area and now, more than ever, I think everyone is looking to unwind a bit,” said Martin Leske, Dewitt Medical Foundation board president. “I am not surprised that tickets and tables are moving quickly, and I encourage those wishing to wind down at Dueling Pianos to purchase them before we sell out.”
“This event presents all the fun of a piano bar in Downtown Cuero,” said Leske. “We will do our part to ensure the safety of all attendees. We look forward to providing some much-needed entertainment in downtown Cuero.”
To purchase tickets or to learn more, call 361-524-6103 or email nlantz@cuerohospital.org. Follow Dewitt Medical Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/DewittMedicalFoundation/.
