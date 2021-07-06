Tickets are now on sale for “Pinocchio Commedia,” the Shiner Gaslight Theatre’s summer production.
Directed by Michelle Winkenwerder and Lauren Selzer, this Harlequinade version of the beloved story of Pinocchio, is a wild and uninhibited play with a commedia flavor that gives the story vigor and makes it entertaining for adults as well as children.
The cast members are Pat Egan, Ty Winkenwerder, Kara Remschel, Ruby Pesek, Michele Winkenwerder, Brianna Sofka, Jo Caka and Megan Winkenwerder. The crew are Briana Baker, Clayton Zabransky, Eve Roberts, Gavyn Gipson and Lilyana Gipson.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Aug. 1, 6, 7, 8. The Wednesday show will be July 28.
Call 361-594-2079 weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to reserve a seat. For more information about the theater, go to shinergaslight.org.
