Tigers for Christ will host Fields of Faith at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Goliad Tiger Stadium, 1025 N. Church St. in Goliad, according to a news release.
The event will last about an hour and include student testimonies, music, a lesson and prayer.
Fields of Faith is a peer-to-peer movement where thousands of students across the nation gather on their school’s athletic field to share stories and challenge each other to apply the Bible as their “game for life,” according to the news release.
