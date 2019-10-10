Bell ringer during the Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army volunteer Rudy Adames rings bells to holiday music outside Walmart Supercenter in this 2017 file photo.

 Advocate File Photo

The Salvation Army of Victoria relies on volunteer service, especially during the holiday season.

This year, a new volunteer management program, Register to Ring, will make signing up to be a bell ringer in support of the Red Kettle Campaign easier than ever, according to a news release. 

“Register to Ring provides a simple, online sign-up option where volunteers can select the specific date, time and location they would like to ring,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer in Victoria. “If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. You can volunteer for an hour or for the entire day."

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year, and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance for those in need in Victoria County. 

The bell-ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve.

“Our goal is to man as many red kettles as possible with volunteer ringers, rather than having to pay people to ring," Jones said. "Bell ringing can be a lot of fun and has become a Christmas tradition for many families and groups.”

Crossroads residents can sign up to serve as bell ringers at www.RegistertoRing.com

"Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season, and all year round,” Jones said.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.