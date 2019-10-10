The Salvation Army of Victoria relies on volunteer service, especially during the holiday season.
This year, a new volunteer management program, Register to Ring, will make signing up to be a bell ringer in support of the Red Kettle Campaign easier than ever, according to a news release.
“Register to Ring provides a simple, online sign-up option where volunteers can select the specific date, time and location they would like to ring,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer in Victoria. “If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. You can volunteer for an hour or for the entire day."
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year, and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance for those in need in Victoria County.
The bell-ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve.
“Our goal is to man as many red kettles as possible with volunteer ringers, rather than having to pay people to ring," Jones said. "Bell ringing can be a lot of fun and has become a Christmas tradition for many families and groups.”
Crossroads residents can sign up to serve as bell ringers at www.RegistertoRing.com.
"Be part of something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season, and all year round,” Jones said.
