HALLETTSVILLE – The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is one that Lavonne Spears remembers on more than just one day a year.
“Like me, people go around this life and have struggles throughout every area,” she said. “But that happens in every country, regardless of where you live or how you look. Today, I feel blessed to be here and celebrating.”
For Spears, as a woman of color, celebrating diversity and the life of Martin Luther King Jr. is something she called “very meaningful.” Spears was among about 350 students and members of the community who gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville Monday morning to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Spears lives in Corpus Christi, but after attending the Hallettsville event in 2019, she was grateful to find out she would be able to attend again in 2020.
“Even though (Martin Luther King Jr.) may not be here in body, the spirit in which he lived lives forever in me, and in all of us,” she said. “Because that spirit is the spirit of Christ, and that spirit never dies.”
It was the fifth year the school held the event, said Kevin Haas, the school’s principal. He said keeping the conversation going about diversity with a focus on faith is important.
“Younger generations are becoming more and more removed from understanding the reality of a time when diversity wasn’t accepted as it is today,” he said. “So having this event helps us ask, ‘How does this affect us, right here in our own community?’”
To bring that reminder to the forefront, the theme of the event was “Embracing our Diversity,” something Ameera York, who helped plan and performed at the event, said is a reminder of what God says of his people.
“Who he says we are is what matters the most,” said York, an award-winning gospel artist and Hallettsville native. “And I think so many times, we get caught up in what the world thinks of us. We get caught up in the fact that we may not look like this person or talk like this person. But being diverse, being different, it’s a beautiful thing.”
During the program, members of the community who originated from other countries spoke, sharing parts of their own stories, including how they ended up in the quaint Texas town. Among the speakers were residents from the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Cuba, South Africa and the Dominican Republic.
“To see how they brought this day all together with speakers from these different countries everywhere, that’s what it’s all about,” Spears said.
Joyce Foley, York’s mother, also attended the event. Foley, a Sublime resident, said she “salutes” Sacred Heart Catholic School for embracing diversity and hosting the event. The program also included musical performances from Revival Train, a family, Christian band that originated in Nigeria and is now based in Houston.
“When they all partner together to do this every year, it just magnifies what Martin Luther King represented,” she said. “It shows the love in the community of Hallettsville that will never die.”
Before ending the event, the crowd joined hands and joined the performers in singing a final song, “We are the World.” It was a moment Spears said brought the feeling of unity and acceptance into the room.
“To sing ‘We are the World,’ it helps us realize, we, all of us different and standing together, are the world,” she said. “And if we all stand together in unity and love and power, we can change the world.”
