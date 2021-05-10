Torchbearer Omicron’s celebration of Beta Sigma Phi Founder’s Day was held at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta.
Decorations celebrated the international theme of the 2020-2021 year, Sisters by Choice.
The yellow rose is the flower of Beta Sigma Phi, an international cultural, social and service organization founded 90 years ago.
Sue Lynn Hatcher offered the invocation. Frances Smith welcomed the group, Marcy Turk led the Founder’s Day pledge and Cynthia Hanselman read the letter from international that announced the 2021-2022 theme, 90 Years to Shine, honoring the 90 years Beta Sigma Phi has existed.
