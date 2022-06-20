Torchbearer Omicron Chapter member, Margaret Williams, has joined the Golden Circle of Beta Sigma Phi International cultural, service and social sorority. On June 16th, Cynthia Hanselman, Torchbearer Omicron recording secretary, presented Margaret with her Golden Circle certificate showing 50 years of membership, which began in 1972 in a Ritual of Jewels chapter and has continued to the top degree of Torchbearer. This isn't the only anniversary Margaret celebrated this month. She and husband Jack celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 7.
Torchbearer Omicron Chapter member, Margaret Williams receives Golden Circle certificate
