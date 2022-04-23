Jeanette Goggans, chapter president, hosted the April 20 meeting of Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi in her home.
Marcy Turk showed the cover of the most recent Torch, the magazine of Beta Sigma Phi. Lisa Seidenberger, Beta Sigma Phi Valentine Queen, of Yoakum was pictured. She and her family are known to many in the chapter.
Goggans presented the program, Trip to Pawhuska. She and her daughter made several stops on the way including Mosaics Madness in Waxahachie and movie night in Dallas. In Pawhuska, OK, they stayed on the top floor of the hotel built at the Y of the one road in and could see for miles. They ate breakfast at the Mercantil run by the Pioneer Woman and went to the museum dedicated to the movie star, Ben Johnson who was from there. On the way home they stopped at Rose Garden in Tyler where Goggans’ daughter’s photo of a rose with a bee in the center was entered in a contest and was selected to be used in publicity. Memories of the trip are preserved in a hard back book her daughter made online.
Joyce Parker announced the chapter will celebrate Founder’s Day at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta on April 27.
Mary Helen Goldsmith collected items for the animal shelter.
Also attending were Cynthia Hanselman, Loretta Johnson, Louise Pletcher, Carolyn Pritchard and Virginia Sullivan.
(0) comments
