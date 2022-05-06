Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated the 91st Founder's Day of the international cultural, social and service organization. The chapter enjoyed lunch at Joe's Pizza and Pasta on April 27 to mark the occasion.
The Beta Sigma Phi prayer was given by Joyce Parker. Cynthia Hanselman led the group in the Founder's Day pledge.
Jeanette Goggans announced the 2022-2023 international theme of the year, "Friends at Your Fingertips." She furnished door prizes and individual blueberry cakes for all the members.
Attending were Marcy Turk, corresponding secretary; Jeanette Goggans, president; and Joyce Parker, social chair. Also attending were Mary Helen Goldsmith, Sue Lynn Hatcher, Loretta Johnson, Susana Moya, Louise Pletcher, Carolyn Pritchard and Virginia Sullivan.
