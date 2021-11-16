Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its annual Fall Dinner with a Tex-Mex Thanksgiving theme at the home of Marcy and Wayne Turk. Everyone enjoyed enchiladas, rice, beans, salad, individual seven-layer dip cups, corn chips, cheese dips and salsa as well as delicious desserts, according to a news release.
Hostesses for the Nov. 12 event were Carolyn Pritchard, Marcy Turk, Joyce Parker, Gene Evans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Susana Moya, and Cynthia Hanselman. Also attending were members Frances Smith, former chapter president, now of Munster; Ruthe Bone; Sue Lynn Hatcher; Loretta Johnson; Virginia Sullivan; and Margaret Williams. Husbands attending were Don Hanselman, Pete Moya, Wayne Turk and Jack Williams.
