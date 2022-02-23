Torchbearer Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi hold February meeting

Sue Lynn Hatcher was hostess for the Feb. 16 meeting of Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held in the home of Gene Evans.
As part of her program, she read the story of two friends who lived across the street for many years, “Train of Life, Train of Friendship.”
Our deceased love ones are always with us but with faith we must move forward. The time for our member Louise Pletcher’s husband’s funeral was announced. Hatcher sent several members and their families get well cards since our last meeting.
The chapter welcomed back to meetings President Jeanette Goggans, who has recovered from knee surgery.
Joyce Parker announced we will honor our 2022-2023 Sweetheart, Gene Evans, at Joe’s Pasta and Pizza on Feb. 23. Mary Helen Goldsmith thanked those who brought empty pill bottles and newspaper for the animal shelter.
The chapter donations of $50 each will be made to VCAM and Christ’s Kitchen at the end of the month. Also attending were Loretta Johnson, Cynthia Hanselman, Carolyn Pritchard, Virginia Sullivan and Marcy Turk.
