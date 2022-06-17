Virginia Sullivan cautioned the members of Torchbearer Omicron not to be caught unprepared this hurricane season. She told the group to find a safe place in their homes and have supplies on hand. Each member received a list of needed items.
Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi now meets once a month year around and met in Sullivan's home on June 15.
Joyce Parker was hostess and Sullivan gave the program, Storm Warning.
The chapter will vote on Woman of the Year in July.
Also attending were Jeanette Goggans, Mary Helen Goldsmith, Cynthia Hanselman, Sue Lynn Hatcher, Loretta Johnson, Delores Kaspar, Betty Mercer, Susana Moya, Carolyn Pritchard, and Marcy Turk.
