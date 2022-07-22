Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Wednesday in the home of Louise Pletcher, where they enjoyed cooling A&W root beer floats and crisp cookies served by hostesses Mary Helen Goldsmith and Louise Pletcher.
Goldsmith presented the program, Patterns for Success, through Bible verses. Each member received a book of paper doll dresses.
Each dress had a pattern for success message that went with the verse, an item that illustrated it glued on the dress and the Bible verse. Included were a piece of soft fabric, a snap, a pin, part of a measuring tape, a piece of lace trim, a piece of elastic, a thread and a button. Members took turns reading these uplifting verses.
Members sent get well wishes to several recently hospitalized members but hope to see them at "An Afternoon at the Movies" on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.