Torchbearer Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held the 2022-2023 sorority year Beginning Day on Aug. 17 in the home of Marcy Turk.
The executive board provided a delicious, light lunch to celebrate the occasion. The Beta Sigma Phi International theme of the year, Friends at Your Fingertips, was incorporated into the event with emails, a picture of all the members and Carolyn Pritchard reading the Beta Sigma Phi resident's letter from The Torch, the official magazine of the organization.
Get well cards were signed by all for a member and a former member who are hospitalized and several others. Susana Moya, 2021 Girl of the Year, announced Cynthia Hanselman, as the 2022 Girl of the Year. Moya presented Hanselman with a gift from the chapter in appreciation for all that she did to make it a successful chapter year.
