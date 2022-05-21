Torchbearer Omicron holds social and meeting

The Torchbearer Omicron social and meeting was held May 18.
Pete Moya prepared his famous Hawaiian chicken and sides. Following lunch, Loretta introduced Tammy Rhoades, hospice care consultant with New Century Hospice.
Tammy gave members a hospice eligibility quick reference guide and New Century Hospice brochure. She explained its program and answered members' questions.
Sue Lynn Hatcher, vice president, presided at the meeting. Her picture was in the lastest edition of "The Torch" with a poster celebrating Founder's Day.
A clever centerpiece of tumbling chefs in red, white and blue on one of the tables was donated by Joann Locher, deceased member, making her still feel close. Members were invited to her husband Dave's birthday party this Saturday in Cat Springs.
Newspapers and pill bottles were collected for the animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.