A Charity Toy Drive will be from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday or until the presents run out at the old Corral restaurant, 3502 Houston Highway.
Gifts will be given to children aged 2-10 years old who are in need this Christmas season. Each child who will receive a gift must be present.
"As it has been a hard two years for everyone, we want to give back to our community's children and help bring a little joy this holiday season," according to a news release from event hosts.
This toy drive is hosted by Davila Paving, sponsored by Garcitas Creek Ranch Estates and Daron and Heidi Seerden, and assisted by U-11G Victoria Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.