Red bags filled with almost 30,000 toys lay in rows at the Victoria Community Center during the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots distribution Sunday.
Thanks to collection efforts that have been going on since October, Toys for Tots was able to provide toys for about 11,000 children in the Crossroads area this Christmas.
Mark Longoria, director of Victoria County Toys for Tots, has been organizing the event for 11 years and said this is one of their most successful years yet.
“It means a lot to me because, you know, if we didn’t have Toys for Tots, there would be a lot of children who wouldn’t get to experience the joy of Christmas,” Longoria said. “And so it makes me so happy that we are able to bring joy into their lives and help families who are struggling to be able to get their kids something.”
Toys for Tots is an effort fueled solely by volunteer work, with 97% of the funding going back into the community and being spent on toys, according to Longoria.
“I just think it’s so awesome how so many people feel the same way I do about these children, and they support it and sponsor it with so many great partners in the community,” Longoria said.
Victoria County Toys for Tots reaches some of the surrounding counties as well, but Longoria hopes to expand the coverage even more to help as many people as possible.
“It means so much that everyone in our town cares so much about bringing the joy and spirit of Christmas to those in need,” Longoria said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.