Registration for the Marine Toys for Tots program kicks off Nov. 2 and ends Dec. 14.
Parents can register their children for toys through VISD’s KIDZConnection. KIDZConnection parent liaisons work at each of the schools. Those outside of VISD can register their children for toys at Faith Family Church.
“These toys are for kids who would go without toys at Christmas,” said Mark Longoria, Toys for Tots coordinator. “Every child deserves a Christmas, and we make sure we bring that hope, Christmas joy and cheer.”
Volunteers began putting out boxes to collect the toys about two weeks ago. The task is still underway. Normally, about 125 boxes are used to collect the toys at area businesses including H-E-B, Walmart and Dollar General stores. Area medical facilities and other businesses also help with collection efforts.
Gifts typically range from $15 to $25, but the program receives larger gifts such as bicycles as well. The program seeks new, unwrapped gifts for girls and boys ranging from newborn to 12 years old. Some teenagers also benefit. Typically, each child receives two toys and a stocking stuffer. Last year, about 34,000 toys were collected and 12,509 children in Victoria and the surrounding areas benefited.
Those interested in making financial donations for the purchase of toys can send checks to the attention of Mark Longoria at Marine Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 354, Victoria, TX 77902.
The toys will be picked up the week beginning Dec. 14, and they will be distributed Dec. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Victoria Community Center.
“COVID-19 has changed things for everyone, and those who are unemployed are not looking to a great Christmas,” Longoria said. “No matter what, we do what we can to serve the needs, and as always, support is welcome.”
