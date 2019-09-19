A tractor-trailer crashed with a Union Pacific train Thursday afternoon north of Nursery. 

“I was scared,” said Anthony Bernal, the 26-year-old Buda driver of the tractor-trailer. “I thought he was going to hit me.” 

The crash happened a little after 1 p.m. when Bernal failed to stop at a marked railroad crossing, said Trooper James Vinson, Texas Department of Public Safety. Bernal was picking up asphalt for a road construction job on U.S. 59, the driver said. 

A tractor-trailer was struck by a Union Pacific train Thursday afternoon on a road leading from Nursery Drive North to U.S. 87 in Nursery. The collision split the tractor-trailer in half but there were no injuries reported.

No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, Vinson said. 

The collision split the vehicle in half, separating the tractor from its trailer along the train tracks about two miles north of Nursery.

Troopers cited Bernal for failure to stop. 

According to a criminal history search, Bernal has convictions for speeding, using an electronic device while driving, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violating a protective order. 

-

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

