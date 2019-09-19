A tractor-trailer crashed with a Union Pacific train Thursday afternoon north of Nursery.
“I was scared,” said Anthony Bernal, the 26-year-old Buda driver of the tractor-trailer. “I thought he was going to hit me.”
The crash happened a little after 1 p.m. when Bernal failed to stop at a marked railroad crossing, said Trooper James Vinson, Texas Department of Public Safety. Bernal was picking up asphalt for a road construction job on U.S. 59, the driver said.
No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, Vinson said.
The collision split the vehicle in half, separating the tractor from its trailer along the train tracks about two miles north of Nursery.
Troopers cited Bernal for failure to stop.
According to a criminal history search, Bernal has convictions for speeding, using an electronic device while driving, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violating a protective order.
-
We're waiting for details about a train-vehicle crash that appears to have split a tractor from its hauled trailer. Authorities said truck was westbound, crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/NduU2p1z3a— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) September 19, 2019
No injuries reported at a tractor-trailer train crash on U.S. 87 about two miles north of Nursery. pic.twitter.com/UNYVSPKhZq— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) September 19, 2019
Authorities say no one injured at a tractor-trailer train crash on U.S. 87 about two miles north of Nursery. pic.twitter.com/hMoXt7xFLh— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) September 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.