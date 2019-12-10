A 27-year-old Alabama man walked away from a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon with no injuries on the U.S. 77 entrance ramp near Aloe.
Edwin Maurice Drexler was traveling on the off ramp of U.S. 59 to enter southbound U.S. 77 traffic in a tractor-trailer, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Department of Public Safety spokesman. Drexler was driving at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions, which caused the vehicle to roll over when he made the curve.
Drexler received a citation for driving at an unsafe speed, San Miguel said.
Law enforcement, firefighters and Texas Department of Transportation responded to the wreck about 2:30 p.m.
San Miguel said the department tries to encourage the public to slow down when taking curves and exercise extra caution on wet roads.
"It is also important to make sure you have enough tread on your tires to handle standing water on roadways," he said.
