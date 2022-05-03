As part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on U.S. 59 between Loop 463 and the railroad overpass in Telferner, the northbound frontage road will be completely closed from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, (weather permitting) to install drainage culverts at Marcado Creek.
The northbound frontage road will be closed from the entrance ramp north of Shoppa’s Farm Supply to the new overpass at Access Road, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The contractor, SER Construction Partners, will perform 24-hour work operations during the frontage road closure to install the new drainage culverts and repair the pavement.
Detour signs will be installed in the area for northbound frontage road access. The northbound frontage roads will reopen once all work is complete, according to the news release.
