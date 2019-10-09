McFADDIN – No one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into freight train Wednesday on railroad tracks near Farm-to-Market Road 445 in McFaddin.
The Victoria Fire Department was notified of the crash at 1:40 p.m., said Jeff Cowan, the battalion chief at the scene. He also said there was minimal damage to the train and the tractor-trailer.
The crash occurred on private property, so the Department of Public Safety isn't investigating the incident, said Sgt. Frank Mercado, a trooper with DPS.
The track where the crash occurred is owned by Union Pacific Railroad, said Raquel Espinoza, the corporate communications director for Union Pacific Railroad, but the train was owned and operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad. Espinoza said the two railroad companies are conducting a joint investigation of the crash.
