Three women were transported to Cuero Community Hospital on Monday afternoon after a two-car collision at the intersection of U.S. 87 and Loop 105.
The collision near Thomaston occurred when Claire Croman, 20, of Houston, was driving a 2005 Subaru on Loop 105 when she pulled out in front of a pickup that was traveling on U.S. 87, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
The 1994 Chevy pickup hit the driver’s door of the Subaru, he said.
San Miguel said Croman was taken to the hospital along with two passengers – her sister, 25-year-old Caroline Marie Croman, and 35-year-old Ryan L. Hastings, both of Tucson, Ariz.
All three suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, San Miguel said.
The driver of the Chevy pickup, 18-year-old Austin Dean Cade, refused to be transported by ambulance from the scene.
San Miguel said a citation was issued to Croman for failure to yield the right of way.
