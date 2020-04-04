Hot spots are moist, raw areas on a dog’s skin that occurs because of licking, biting, chewing or scratching.
This can cause severe damage to the skin and lead to an infected sore and eventual thickening or callus formation.
The cause of hot spots can range from an environmental irritant, allergens, trauma, osteoarthritis, fractures, fleas, insect bites, lack of proper grooming, anxiety or pressure sores.
Allergens are not limited to, but can include food, dust, pollen, grass or fungus.
If your pet has a hot spot you should seek veterinary attention.
These sores are very painful and can become infected. Your veterinarian will not only assess the problem at hand (the hot spot), but also the underlying cause. This will begin with a thorough history, including previous health issues, allergies, injuries, etc.
A thorough examination will be performed to assess your pet’s overall health. A skin scraping is also a common tool used to evaluate the wound for mites, fungal components and bacterial overgrowth.
If trauma or arthritis is a potential cause of the self-mutilation then X-rays may be needed to diagnose this as the cause.
The primary goal of treatment is to provide immediately relief and prevent infection. The area will need to be kept clean and further trauma to the area should be prevented.
Topical and/or oral antibiotics may be prescribed depending on the severity of the sore. Anti-inflammatory treatment is commonly used to reduce inflammation and itching. Topical formulations are available for daily use. If the underlying cause is found then that issue will also be addressed. For example, flea control may be part of your veterinarian’s recommendation if that appears to be causing the hot spot.
If it is found to be a behavioral issue, then anti-anxiety medication and environment enrichment may be warranted. A special collar called an E-collar or Elizabethan collar may also be part of the plan to help provide a physical barrier and prevent your dog from further traumatizing the area.
If your pet has persistent problems with hot spots, more drastic diagnostics may need to be performed in order to get a specific diagnosis and help reduce the frequency of incidents. This could include allergy testing, food trials, or skin biopsies to rule out other potential diseases. Unfortunately these issues are typically long term, meaning they will develop multiple times throughout the animal’s life.
