Back pain is a common cause of veterinary visits. Owners typically notice that their fur baby is lying around more than usual, unable to get on or off furniture and/or crying out in pain when picked up. These are telltale signs of back pain. The primary cause of back pain in dogs is intervertebral or degenerative disc disease.
Intervertebral discs are rubber-like cushions between each vertebra of the spine. The disc has two components, the outer shell and the inner fibers. The central area of the spinal cord is much softer than the thick outer part. The spinal cord runs through the bony canal within the vertebrae. The bone protects the spinal cord throughout the cord’s entirety except where the intervertebral discs are located.
Degenerative disc disease causes the strong outer layer of the disc to weaken. Due to this weakness, the disc may suddenly rupture or herniate at any time. The central part of the disc escapes into the spinal canal, which can apply pressure to the spinal cord, causing a pinching effect. The spinal cord is a very important messenger of information from the brain to other parts of the body. Crushing or compression of the spinal cord can lead to loss of information, pain and partial or complete paralysis. Most discs rupture near the middle-to-lower part of the back. It can also occur in the neck,; however, this is less common. If herniation does occur at the neck, then all four limbs will be affected.
Rupturing of the disc can be induced by trauma, such as a fall or jumping, but the underlying cause is the weakening of the disc itself. Most dogs with this condition are between the ages of three and seven years old. There is likely a genetic component to the disease process. It is seen more frequently in certain breeds, including dachshunds, poodles, Pekingeses, Lhasa Apso, German shepherds, Dobermans and cocker spaniels.
Signs of disc degeneration may occur slowly or over several days or weeks. This is due to the fact that the degenerated disc material may slowly escape from the weak outer covering or burst out abruptly and suddenly. A dog with gradual disc rupture will show signs of pain, including lying around, weakness of legs and painful urination or defecation. If the disc ruptures rapidly, then the dog may go from walking normally to total paralysis in less than one hour.
In some cases, X-rays can show narrowing of vertebral disc spaces; however, most cases cannot be confirmed with X-rays alone. The best diagnostic tests are computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. These tests can be performed at referral facilities in surrounding large cities.
There are five stages of disc disease. Stage one causes mild pain and can be self-correcting in a few days. Stage two can cause moderate to severe pain in the neck and back. Stage three causes partial paralysis or paresis and results in the dog staggering. Stage four causes paralysis, but the dog can still feel deep pain. Stage five causes paralysis and loss of deep pain or feeling.
Treatment depends on the severity of disc disease. Dogs with stage two and three disc disease are typically treated with anti-inflammatories, pain relievers and exercise restriction. If the pain or lack of coordination persists for several days or the weakness worsens to paralysis, then surgery may be required. Stage four and five disc disease require surgery within the first 24 hours of the onset of paralysis to have the best possible outcome. Very rarely, dogs with stage four disc disease will recover with medical management only.
