The ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria hosted the spring Bluebonnet conference on March 5.
About 65 people attended. The theme was “Lord, Let My Heart Be Good Soil.” All were welcomed by Dawn Forester, unit president, Trinity.
Sharon Jaks, Mallory Volkmann, and Ronnie Bruns provided special music. A play by the Trinity ladies titled “Seeds” was performed with many Trinity ladies participating. The play was written by Chris Rippamonti of Trinity Church.
The main speaker was Pastor Anna Gordy, artist, life coach, inspirational speaker and interim pastor at Paticas de Santa Sophia, Gethsemane Lutheran in San Antonio. She spoke on each person’s talents that one does not recognize in oneself. Each attendee participated in a mixer and found out about other’s talents.
Following a luncheon, the guest speaker from Christ’s Kitchen, Cindy Roberts, was introduced All those attending brought items requested by Christ’s Kitchen. Roberts explained all the things they do there, volunteering at Christ’s Kitchen, and things most needed.
