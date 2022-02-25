The ladies of Trinity met on Feb. 10 to celebrate 138 years of women’s work at the church.
More than 22 women were present who enjoyed a catered luncheon. The Valentine’s theme was used in decorations.
Immediately following the luncheon, Becky Green, from Deborah Circle gave the devotion.
Dawn Forester, president, called the meeting to order. Committee reports included Lutheran World Relief given by Barbara Zimmerman who read the thank you letter acknowledging the 392 quilts and 150 school kits sent and the monetary donation toward shipping the items overseas.
The Bluebonnet Conference will be hosted by Trinity ladies on March 5. The various committees gave reports on the pre-conference light breakfast, catered meal, registration, decorations, speakers, and agenda.
New business included the discussion and decision to host bunco for all nearby Lutheran churches on April 24, with registration beginning at 3 p.m. Invitations and refreshments were discussed with the set up to be done immediately following church.
There was discussion about Sunday School adult and children’s’ classes, with the help of others, to make Easter cards for the shut-ins of the congregation. Also discussed was confirmation and confirmation breakfast on May 15. The WELCA ladies will prepare breakfast casseroles, pigs in a blanket, fruit, and drinks .
There was discussion about Lutherfest donations from WELCA for the live and silent auction. The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer. Immediately following, practice for the play for the conference was held.
(0) comments
