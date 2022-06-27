The Trinity Lutheran WELCA ladies met recently for a quarterly meeting presided over by Betty Dearman, co-vice president.
Committee reports were as follows:
Sewing: Chris Rippamonti reported on the baby quilt she is making for a basket of baby things to go in the Lutherfest auction. The WELCA will pay for all the items as it is a donation from WELCA. Also, members are making two quilts to be donated to Lutherfest.
Lois Eichhorn, discipleship chairperson, reported the group will entertain residents at Twin Pines Nursing Home on Mockingbird Lane in October.
Old business: The Confirmation breakfast served on May 15 for the confirmands and their families was most successful. Ladies served breakfast casseroles, sausage roll ups, cinnamon rolls, fruit and drinks. The bunco party hosted by Trinity ladies also included 10 men who played dominoes. There was lots of tasty food, fellowship and door prizes.
New business: The Southwestern Synodical convention is Sept. 24-26 at a retreat center between Gonzales and Luling. The next quarterly meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept.15. Mary Martha Circle oversees drinks and paper goods. Deborah Circle oversees the program. All are requested to bring a salad for the luncheon followed by a devotion or program. The day will conclude with the meeting.
The meeting closed with Pat Rickman giving the program. She read from the book “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen. The poem spoke about guarding our hearts and minding our thoughts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.