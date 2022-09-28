The ladies of Trinity Lutheran met recently for their quarterly meeting. The meeting was called to order by President Dawn Foerster. Minutes were read by Colette Kaiser, secretary, and were approved; the treasurer’s report was handed out, reviewed and accepted for audit.
Committee Reports included Lutheran World Relief, reporting 375 quilts and 144 school kits have been completed and will be shipped on Nov. 5. Sewing reported five baby shawls have been donated. Plates of Love co-chairperson, Betty Dearman, reported 45 plates were cooked and delivered this quarter.
In new business, the yearbook for 2023 was updated and made. The next executive board meeting will be Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. The canned and non-perishable food drive for food baskets for Christmas should be brought to the quarterly meeting on Dec. 5. Members will decorate the Christmas tree in Luther Hall at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be at 10:15 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:30. Mary Martha Circle will oversee program/entertainment and Deborah Circle will oversee kitchen set up and drinks. A light luncheon will be served. Also, WELCA will place flowers in the Church on Dec. 4, in memory of any WELCA members who were deceased this year.
This meeting’s devotion was read by Dawn Foerster, Deborah Circle; “More Blessed to Give” based on Luke 6:38 from the book Simple Pleasures. Mary Martha Circle set up the kitchen, provided paper goods and decorations, followed by a delicious salad luncheon furnished by all the members.