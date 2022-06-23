Recently, descendants of the Woods and Everman families visited the current restoration of Oakville, an old stagecoach trail stop that lies between San Antonio and Corpus Christi alongside SH 281 and extends on to Brownsville.
Irish immigrants, part of the McMullen and McGloin Mexican Land Grant, first settled the area in the 1850s and worked cattle among the live oaks and a sulphur tributary, off-spring of the Nueces River. Oakville was named the Live Oak County seat in 1858 and was not changed until the early 1900s when the railroad came through the area and George West was successful in persuading the rail line to run through his ranch rather than Oakville. Thus, the Live Oak County seat was moved west to George West and Oakville began to decline. Today, it is considered a rural branch of the Three Rivers Post Office and continues to serve the community.
Peggy Tenley Skoruppa and her brother Bernard Tenley and Ray Davila, members of Oakville Restoration, led the group as they toured the old stagecoach stop, viewing the restoration area, post office, church, school, former jail presently restored as a bed and breakfast, and a Catholic Church later moved onto the property.
They shared many related and interesting tales of early Oakville and the renovation in progress. One of the old hotels in later years became the Woods homestead and was occupied by the ancestors of Mary Frances Woods Plemmons, Sharold Woods Garrett, and Pam Woods Hovey. Now, the only remains are an old cistern, a stone wall once a staircase, and many concealing vines. The ladies remembered staying in the old home with their grandparents and loving all the tales of the two-story structure’s history situated across the street from the Oakville Jail.
Accompanying the Woods descendants were their aunts Jan Everman Chilcoat and Martha Everman Jones. Both attended school in George West and are very familiar with the Oakville community, where the parents of the Woods girls, Gharold (Pete) and Jackie Everman Woods lived for a while after Gharold returned home from serving in WWII in the Pacific.
Oakville is an interesting restoration in progress and a step into early Texas history. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of these stories of early South Texas establishments and settlements, not to mention the many tall tales that abound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.