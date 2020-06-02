Tropical Depression Three

Tropical Depression Three strengthened slightly in the southern Bay of Campeche, after forming on Monday afternoon from remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.

The system is forecast to slowly move around the southern bay through late Wednesday and then move northward across the Gulf of Mexico later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. 

It is too early to specify the location and timing of potential impacts, if any, to the Victoria area and South Texas. Coastal residents and stakeholders should still monitor the progress of the system throughout the week and ensure their hurricane plans are in place as the season starts.

Hurricane season started on Monday and is expected to be above average, according to outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center and the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University.   

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

