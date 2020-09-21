=================================
1 p.m. Update:
Several hazardous weather warnings are in effect Monday, as Tropical Storm Beta inches toward the Texas coast.
The storm is expected to make landfall Monday evening near Matagorda Bay and dump between 4 and 8 inches of rain as it skirts the coastline and moves toward Louisiana.
A flash flood watch and tropical storm warning remain in effect for the Crossroads region.
Meteorologists anticipate little change in strength before Beta reaches Texas. The storm is not forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall.
As of 1 p.m., Beta was located about 34 miles away from Port O’Connor and moving west-northwest at a speed of about 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s maximum sustained winds had slightly decreased to 45 mph.
The National Hurricane Center anticipated tropical-storm-force winds to arrive in the region by 2 p.m.
“A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north and northeast is expected on Tuesday,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
A storm surge warning is in effect for coastal communities north of Port Aransas, including those in Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda counties.
A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening amount of rising water moving inland. The combination of the storm surge and the tide could cause coastal areas that are usually dry to be flooded.
The coastal areas from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass could see water levels of between 2 and 4 feet if the storm surge coincides with high tide, according to the National Weather Service.
Waters had already started rising into streets and the lawns of waterfront homes in Port O’Connor and Indianola.
Photographs posted to the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook Page showed water surrounding Froggie’s Bait Dock along the Intercoastal Waterway.
Storm surges pushed water past the road near the homes in Indianola. pic.twitter.com/HDd5Hex3I5— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) September 21, 2020
In Victoria, city and county offices closed Monday in anticipation of the storm.
At least seven Crossroads school districts announced cancellations for Monday, including those in Victoria, Calhoun and Matagorda counties, Bloomington, Wharton, Boling and Austwell-Tivoli. Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School in Port Lavaca was closed Monday, and Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
In Calhoun County, Judge Richard Meyer is advising residents to shelter in place during the storm.
Both Meyer and Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow issued a disaster declaration in anticipation of damages that may transpire.
Disaster declarations are issued by local governments in case they need to obtain federal financial assistance.
A shelter-in-place order for Calhoun County and voluntary evacuation order for Jackson County were issued on Sunday ahead of impacts from the storm. A voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas in the county, including Indianola, Magnolia Beach, and Port O’Connor, was also issued.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery issued a travel advisory for driving across the Port Lavaca Causeway on SH 35.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the region Monday and to continue through Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Please return to VictoriaAdvocate.com for the latest information on Tropical Storm Beta.
