Tropical Storm Beta is now expected to make landfall Monday evening, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for the Crossroads region as the storm is expected to dump between four and eight inches of rainwater as it moves slowly along the Texas coast and toward Louisiana.
Meteorologists forecast that Beta will remain a tropical storm, downgrading previous forecasts from Friday that anticipated the weather event would reach hurricane strength before making landfall. As of 7 a.m., Beta was located about 70 miles away from Port O'Connor, and was moving slowly at a speed of about 6 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with stronger gusts.
"Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph, and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next day or so," according to the National Hurricane Center. "A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north and northeast is expected on Tuesday."
Beta is not expected to change in strength before it reaches the Texas coast, according to the current forecast.
As of the National Weather Service's 4 a.m. forecast, there is a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning are in effect along the cost from Port Aransas northward.
The storm surge warning means there is a danger of "life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline," according to the National Hurricane Center. The combination of the storm surge and the tide could cause coastal areas that are usually dry to be flooded. The coastal areas from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass could see water levels of between two and four feet, if the storm surge coincides with high tide.
In Victoria, city and county offices will be closed Monday in anticipation of the storm. Victoria's school district also closed campuses Monday, as did numerous other school districts in the region. In Calhoun County, Judge Richard Meyer is advising the county to shelter in place during the storm. A voluntary evacuation for low lying areas in the county, including Indianola, Magnolia Beach, and Port O'Connor, has also been issued.
Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive in the region Monday morning and to continue through Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page or return to VictoriaAdvocate.com for the latest information on Tropical Storm Beta.
