Tropical Storm Cristobal developed late Tuesday morning and will remain in the Bay of Campeche through mid-week before moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico later in the week. 

The system was 678 miles south of Port O'Connor as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, moving southwest at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The system developed into a tropical storm at about 11:15 a.m., said Eric Forinash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. 

Pending its forecast track, coastal flooding impacts and a high rip current risk could develop in South Texas as early as this weekend.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days, according to a bulletin issued Tuesday by the National Hurricane Center.

Coastal residents and business owners should monitor progress of the system throughout the week and ensure their hurricane plans are in place as the season starts.

Hurricane season started on Monday and is expected to be above average, according to outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center and the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University. 

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.