Tropical storm Imelda made landfall about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near Freeport, according to a news release from the National Weather Service.
Tropical storm warnings remain in effect from Sargent to Port Bolivar along the Upper Texas Coast on Tuesday, where the storm was moving north at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds 40 mph.
The storm was upgraded from a depression about 12:30 p.m., according to Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As of 4 p.m., the system was 89 miles from Port O'Connor and expected to move farther inland across eastern Texas through Wednesday.
Tropical storm force winds are not expected in South Texas, but the eastern Crossroads and Coastal Bend regions are expected to experience one to two inches of rain by Thursday.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there was a 60% chance of heavy rain, showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the afternoon and evening with a temperature high of 90 degrees and low of 74 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms were also expected to continue through Wednesday night, with a 50% chance of heavy rain during the day and 40% chance of thunderstorms at night with a temperature high of 91 degrees and low of 77 degrees.
The center of Imelda is expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas, according to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center.
A coastal flood advisory will also go into effect from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday for minor coastal flooding along the waterways south of Port Aransas.
