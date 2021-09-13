Because of the anticipated rain and winds from Tropical Storm Nicholas, some events and classes have been canceled or postponed and some businesses have decided to close.
If you or your business plan to close or cancel an event because of the storm, please send your information to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
City of Victoria
The City of Victoria will close all non-emergency city facilities at noon Monday because of expected inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. All city facilities will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, weather permitting.
- Non-emergency city offices will be closed.
- Automated garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will continue as scheduled, though services may be delayed. The city asks residents to leave their waste out through the evening.
- Brush and bulky item pickups that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. Environmental Services will contact residents to reschedule pickups. Other pickups this week will continue as scheduled.
- The landfill and compost/brush site will close at 3 p.m. and reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- The Victoria Public Library will be closed.
- Riverside Golf Course will be closed.
The City continues to monitor the local weather forecast and will notify residents if the closures are extended. For updates about City services, visit www.victoriatx.gov or follow City of Victoria, Texas – Government on Facebook.
Victoria College
- All Victoria College locations will be closed Monday. The scheduled College Night event Monday has been canceled.
Sports
- Due to anticipated storm surge from the incoming tropical storm, Calhoun school district has canceled all middle school events for Monday. There are no plans to make up the games. The affected schedules are as follows Patti Welder eighth grade football vs Seadrift at Seadrift; Howell seventh grade football vs Travis at Travis; Patti Welder Volleyball vs Travis — seventh grade at Patti Welder and eighth grade at Travis MS; Stroman eighth grade volleyball vs Seadrift at the district event center.
School districts
- Blooming ISD is closed Monday.
- Trinity Episcopal School and Church are closed Monday.
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic School canceled classes Monday.
- Nazareth Academy canceled classes Monday.
- Refugio school district has canceled classes and school activities Monday.
- Woodsboro school district is closed Monday.
- Austwell-Tivoli school district is closed Monday. Tuesday’s schedule will be determined by Monday’s weather conditions.
- Calhoun County school district is closed Monday.
Nonprofits
- The Victoria Public Library closed at noon Monday.
- The Victoria County Master Gardener Association’s Lunch and Learn is postponed until Sept. 20.
- Victoria Public Library’s VPL Talks featuring Lt. Jason Turner will be postponed until a later date to be determined.
- Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry closed at noon Monday.
- The Catholic Diocese of Victoria’s Chancery Office is closed Monday.
- Christ’s Kitchen is closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.