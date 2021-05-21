An area of disturbed weather just off the Texas coast has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system, according to Friday night bulletin from the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists had predicted a 40% chance of formation Friday morning.
Direct impacts from the weather are expected in the Crossroads Friday night and into Saturday.
About 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain is expected through most of the Crossroads with 1 to 1.5 inches possible in Victoria County and some other areas.
If the area of disturbed weather intensifies, it could become briefly a tropical system or storm for a few hours before moving inland over the northwestern Gulf coast during the night.
As of Friday night, the area of disturbed weather had 30-35 mph winds as well as limited shower and thunderstorm activity.
Even if a tropical system is not formed, heavy rain could fall "particularly across the Crossroads" along with minor coastal flooding, an increased risk of rip currents and increased swell.
A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday for all Gulf-facing beaches. Minor coastal flooding of up to 1 foot of inundation is possible, especially during high tide.
