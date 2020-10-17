The vehicles that assembled in the Victoria Community Center parking lot Saturday morning — including pickup trucks, sedans, convertibles and a beige semi cab — flew too many different flags to keep track of.
Royal blue "Keep America Great!" flags were the most popular. But there were also American flags, Thin Blue Line flags, Texas flags, "Don't Tread On Me" flags, "Come and Take It" flags, "Trump Train" flags with locomotives whose wheels read "2020," a QAnon flag with a giant flaming "Q" and even one flag showing Trump, a semiautomatic rifle in his left hand, standing atop a tank with a gun barrel reading "You're Fired."
Vehicle number 228 pulled into the parking lot about 10 a.m., just as the Trump caravan set out onto the streets of Victoria. About 230 vehicles participated in the about 20-mile procession across town.
Ryan Sappington, 7, wore a large red "Keep America Great" hat that drooped over his ears. He was buckled into a child seat in the back of a pickup truck driven by his grandfather, Terry Smith.
Smith, of Victoria, said the Trump rally he attended in Houston in 2016 was "one of the best experiences of my life," so he knew he wanted to attend the caravan on Saturday. He said he'd shown up to demonstrate his support for the president and his opposition to socialism.
"I'm a Vietnam veteran, and I didn't fight over there for us to be socialist," Smith said.
In particular, Smith said Trump has done a good job improving the economy. As recently as February, before the pandemic hit, America's unemployment rate sat at a 50-year low of 3.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Cheryl Thompson-Draper, chairwoman of the Lavaca County Republican Party, stood in the bed of a red pickup truck her husband had recently purchased alongside Tristen and Faith Streeter, who had woken up at 5 a.m. to drive down from Brenham for their first Trump rally.
There were contingents from Lavaca, DeWitt, Goliad, Matagorda and Colorado counties among others at the rally. Thompson-Draper said the Lavaca County cars were planning to continue the caravan in Yoakum, Moulton, Shiner and Hallettsville Saturday afternoon.
For Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, whose wife, Barbara Breazeale, was the caravan's primary organizer, it was heartening to see so many cars in attendance.
"We get beaten down by the television and the radio every day and then we have an event like this, and it says maybe we're not alone," Pozzi said. "Maybe we're not wrong."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.