Local Republicans are planning a vehicle caravan on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.
Cars will begin lining up at the Victoria Community Center at 9 a.m.
“The purpose is to build enthusiasm for the presidential election and make sure people vote,” said Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party.
Cars will depart from the Community Center at 10 a.m., Pozzi said. The caravan will head down North Street and onto Main Street wind through town and end up near the Victoria Mall.
Pozzi expects “Crossroads-wide support” at the event, including several dozen vehicles from DeWitt and Matagorda counties.
A Facebook post from the Victoria County Republican Party encouraged people from surrounding towns to participate.
There will be lots of red cars, Pozzi said, and the county GOP is distributing flags and signs in anticipation of the event.
Victoria Police spokesman David Brogger said participants in the parade should make sure to obey all traffic laws and keep a safe following distance between each vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.