Tuesday might be a little gloomy, but at least the day should be pleasantly warm.
Cloudy skies and a high of 81 degrees are predicted with patchy fog before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a 30% chance for showers could bring some rain to the Crossroads. The overnight low is 61 degrees, and strong winds are also expected.
Wednesday, a 30% chance for rain is predicted to continue mainly before 5 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies, strong winds and a high of 68 degrees.
Wednesday night, a 30% chance for rain is predicted to continue with cloudy skies and a low of 60 degrees.
