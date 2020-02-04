Tuesday's forecast shows Victoria getting some sunshine and warm weather before a chance of showers Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service exp
Victoria residents should expect a partly sunny day with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will also be some south southwest winds, with gusts up to 21 mph.
Tuesday night, there is a slight chance of showers and some patchy fog, according to the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.