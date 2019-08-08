The four members of the turkey-racing team enlisted to train Cuero's turkey for the upcoming races in Cuero and Worthington, Minn. will be introduced Friday at Tunes 'N Trucks, at the Cuero Market Pavilion.
The event is from 6-10 p.m.
The team will make an immensely important decision. Cory Thamm, longtime breeder of race turkeys, will arrive with two of his best birds, and only one will be named Ruby Begonia during a selection process that begins at 7:30 p.m.
The team will race the two turkeys down a shorter version of the one-and-a-half block Great Gobbler Gallop that will take place on Esplanade Street during Turkeyfest. And they will observe the turkeys closely for qualities such as cooperativeness and speed, said Angie Cuellar, Turkeyfest board member and executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
The strongest of the two turkey candidates will race Paycheck (who goes fast) at King Turkey Day in Worthington on Sept. 14 and again at Turkeyfest on Oct. 12. The race times for Ruby Begonia (who knows how to spend a paycheck) and Paycheck will be combined after both events to determine which town lays claim to the title, “Turkey Capital of the World.”
The unveiling of the new Miss Cuero parade float will be at 7 p.m. Eight food trucks will serve sweet and savory fare, lawn games will be in full swing and three musicians will perform throughout the evening. Devyn Whittington will play 6-7:30 p.m., and Matt Moeller will perform 8-10 p.m. Mitchell Crain will take the stage 9-9:20 p.m. And the bats might emerge from the bat house at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and ice chests.
"We pick different venues to host the Ruby selection each year," Cuellar said. "This is the perfect time to do this because the community is already going to be downtown."
