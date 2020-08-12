The Turkey Trot 5K is going virtual this year because of coronavirus, and the Cuero Regional Hospital is looking for event sponsors.
The trot is Oct 1-12.
“Given that Turkeyfest is not possible this year, we felt it was highly important to offer a component of the event that encourages a healthy lifestyle and some fun,” said Emily Weatherly, marketing and development director for the hospital, in a news release. “One-hundred percent of our proceeds will go to Turkeyfest this year. Since they are unable to do any other fundraisers or hold the event, we wanted to do our part to contribute to this organization that has done so much for DeWitt County, especially our youth.”
Those participating can run, walk or jog any path of their choice to complete the 5K. A family might choose to walk through their neighborhood together, or a person might run the three miles on a treadmill.
“In the past, the Turkey Trot has donated the money to the Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, but since the county is unable to have the event (Turkeyfest) because of COVID, we thought we can still at least do a virtual 5K and raise money for the Turkeyfest committee, which usually gives out about $20,000 in different scholarships and funds different projects in DeWitt County.”
For more information about sponsorships and to fill out a sponsorship form, visit cueroregionalhospital.org/.
“Right now, we need to do as much as we can to have a little bit of normalcy and that’s why we’re taking this event virtual,” Weatherly said. “We already have 28 people registered, and it just kicked off, so we’re off to a running start.”
